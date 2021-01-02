ODL vs ODC Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODL vs ODC Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODL vs ODC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODL vs ODC Dream11 Best Picks / ODL vs ODC Dream11 Captain / ODL vs ODC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 2, 2021, 7:02 PM IST
Odisha Lions will face the Cheetahs in the 13th match of the ongoing Odisha T20 series on Saturday. Following back to back losses in the last two matches, the Cheetahs have slipped to the third position in the table. They would try to move on from the losses and find winning ways again. Meanwhile, the Lions have won just one match out of the three they played and are currently at the fifth position, just above the Jaguars who haven’t won any match so far. The Lions have a chance to climb a few places up with a win here. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs Live Streaming
All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Live Score / Scorecard
ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Live Score / Scorecard
ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Match Details
January 2 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs
Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs captain: Ramachandra Behera
Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs vice-captain: Rakesh Pattanaik
Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda
Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs batsmen: Amit Sahoo, Maroju Prasanth, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout
Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs all-rounders: Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Ramachandra Behera
Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs bowlers: Abhishek Giri, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik
ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Sujit Lenka (WK), Swastik Samal, Chinmay Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Biswabhushan Bihari, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy
ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera, Maroju Prasanth, Sourav Gouda (WK), Abhishek Raut, Mojakir Khan, Amit Sahoo, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
