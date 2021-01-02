ODL vs ODC Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ODL vs ODC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODL vs ODC Dream11 Best Picks / ODL vs ODC Dream11 Captain / ODL vs ODC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Odisha Lions will face the Cheetahs in the 13th match of the ongoing Odisha T20 series on Saturday. Following back to back losses in the last two matches, the Cheetahs have slipped to the third position in the table. They would try to move on from the losses and find winning ways again. Meanwhile, the Lions have won just one match out of the three they played and are currently at the fifth position, just above the Jaguars who haven’t won any match so far. The Lions have a chance to climb a few places up with a win here. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs: Match Details

January 2 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs captain: Ramachandra Behera

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs vice-captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs wicketkeeper: Sourav Gouda

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs batsmen: Amit Sahoo, Maroju Prasanth, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs all-rounders: Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Ramachandra Behera

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs bowlers: Abhishek Giri, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Cheetahs: Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Sujit Lenka (WK), Swastik Samal, Chinmay Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Biswabhushan Bihari, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy

ODL vs ODC Odisha T20, Odisha Cheetahs probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera, Maroju Prasanth, Sourav Gouda (WK), Abhishek Raut, Mojakir Khan, Amit Sahoo, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik