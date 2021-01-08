ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Best Picks / ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Captain / ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Match 21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In match 26 of Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, the Lions will be facing off against the Jaguars at the Barabati Stadium on Friday, January 8.The Odisha Lions have won four out of their eight games and are third in the points table with 16 points. They head into the upcoming clash on the back of a six wicket win against thePumas in the last match.

On the other hand, Odisha Jaguars have won only one game in this competition from eight outings so far. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four points to their name. In their last outing, the Jaguarssuccumbed to 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Odisha Tigers.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides on January 5,the Lions came up on top with a four-wicket win.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PMIST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars: Match Details

Friday, January 8 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars vice-captain: Girija Rout

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars wicketkeeper: Sujit Skhetra Lenka

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars batsmen: Lagnajit Samal, Rashmi Sahoo, Abhishek Giri

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars all-rounders: Deepak Behera,Rakesh Pattanaik,Girija Rout

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars bowlers: Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Dibya Das

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C,WK), Ajay Goura, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout (C), Rashmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Kshyama Bal (WK), Rahul Choudhary, Abhijit Barik, Dibya Das