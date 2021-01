ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Captain / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Odisha Jaguars are placed at the last spot of the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21. The team have only managed one win out of the four matches that they have played. It is only on Monday, January 4 match that the team registered their debut win of the tournament which came against Odisha Cheetahs by 48 runs.

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars fixture is scheduled for January 5. The match will start from 11:30 AM IST at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The Odisha Lions too have been in a bad shape in the league. The team have managed two wins and eight points from five matches. In the latest outing, the team beat Odisha Tigers by 67 runs.

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars: Match Details

Tuesday, January 5 - 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions vice-captain: Girija Rout

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions wicketkeeper: Bibhu Mallick

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions batsmen: Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Shamsul Khan

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions all-rounders: Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Lions bowlers: Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Manoj Kashyap

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Alok Mangaraj, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Shamsul Khan, Abhijit Barik, Rasmi Sahoo, Bibhu Mallick (WK).