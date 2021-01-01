ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Best Picks / ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Captain / ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Odisha Lions will face Odisha Jaguars in the 10th match of the Odisha T20 series 2020 on Thursday. Both haven’t had the start in the tournament they would have liked. With one win and two losses in the first three matches, the Lions are placed fourth in the group. After losing their opening two matches, they snapped their losing streak against the Pumas in the last match. They would like to bag another win in the upcoming match. The Jaguars are still looking for their first win of the tournament, having lost all three matches they played so far. They will be desperate to get a positive result ahead of the new year. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars: Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha T20 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars: Match Details

December 31 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars vice-captain: Lagnajit Samal

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars wicketkeeper: Kshyama Bal

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars batsmen: Shamsul Khan, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Sunil Sahoo

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars all-rounders: Girija Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Nirbishankar Barik

Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars bowlers: Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Abhisek Giri

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Sujit Lenka (WK), Swastik Samal, Chinmay Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhisek Giri, Biswabhushan Bihari, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy

ODL vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Kshyama Bal (WK), Sunil Sahoo, Girija Rout, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Abhijit Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan