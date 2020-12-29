ODL vs OPA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Best Picks / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Captain / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ODL vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Odisha Lions will lock horns with the Odisha Panthers in the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 at the Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, December 29. The Lions did not have a good opening in the tournament as they narrowly lost their maiden match against the Odisha Tigers by four wickets. They will be keen to turn things around when they clash with the Panthers today.

Meanwhile, the Panthers kicked off the competition with a superb nine-wicket win against the Odisha Pumas. They first restricted the Pumas to 141 runs and chased it down in just 15.3 overs while losing just one wicket. The Panthers will look to go further and defeat the Lions in this game.

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details

Tuesday, December 29 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers captain: Alok Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Ranjit Paikaray

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Ankit Singh, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout, Alok Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Sidhant Jana, Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jana, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak