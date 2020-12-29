ODL vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
AUS
IND326/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODL vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODL vs OPA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Best Picks / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Captain / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
ODL vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Odisha Lions will lock horns with the Odisha Panthers in the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 at the Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, December 29. The Lions did not have a good opening in the tournament as they narrowly lost their maiden match against the Odisha Tigers by four wickets. They will be keen to turn things around when they clash with the Panthers today.
Meanwhile, the Panthers kicked off the competition with a superb nine-wicket win against the Odisha Pumas. They first restricted the Pumas to 141 runs and chased it down in just 15.3 overs while losing just one wicket. The Panthers will look to go further and defeat the Lions in this game.
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details
Tuesday, December 29 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers captain: Alok Sahoo
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Rakesh Pattanaik
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Ranjit Paikaray
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Ankit Singh, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout, Alok Sahoo
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Sidhant Jana, Rakesh Pattanaik
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jana, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking