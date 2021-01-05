- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
ODL vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODL vs OPA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Best Picks / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Captain / ODL vs OPA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 5, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
Odisha Lions will face the top team Panthers in the 20th match of the Odisha T20 today. The Lions have won two matches out of the five they have played and are placed fourth in the points table. The last time they faced the Panthers, they were defeated by 7 wickets. It will be tough to turn it around this time.
The Panthers have won five of the six matches played so far in the tournament. Their winning streak was broken in the last match against the Pumas. They would, however, try not to let the one loss weigh too heavy in their minds and get back to winning ways. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming
All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details
January 5 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers
Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers captain: Ankit Singh
Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Deepak Behera
Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Sujit Lenka
Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Abhishek Yadav, Bikash Rout, Ankit Singh, Swastik Samal
Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Rakesh Pattanaik, Alok Sahoo, Deepak Behera
Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Basant Mohanty, Shubham Nayak, Abhisek Giri
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers:
ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking