ODL vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Lions will face the top team Panthers in the 20th match of the Odisha T20 today. The Lions have won two matches out of the five they have played and are placed fourth in the points table. The last time they faced the Panthers, they were defeated by 7 wickets. It will be tough to turn it around this time.

The Panthers have won five of the six matches played so far in the tournament. Their winning streak was broken in the last match against the Pumas. They would, however, try not to let the one loss weigh too heavy in their minds and get back to winning ways. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Live Score / Scorecard

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details

January 5 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers

Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers captain: Ankit Singh

Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Deepak Behera

Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Sujit Lenka

Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Abhishek Yadav, Bikash Rout, Ankit Singh, Swastik Samal

Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Rakesh Pattanaik, Alok Sahoo, Deepak Behera

Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Basant Mohanty, Shubham Nayak, Abhisek Giri

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Sujit Lenka (WK), Swastik Samal, Chinmay Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhisek Giri, Biswabhushan Bihari, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy

ODL vs OPA Odisha T20, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak