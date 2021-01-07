- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
ODL vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Captain / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
After winning four matches back to back, the Odisha Pumas will be eyeing their fifth consecutive win in the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21. The team at present are at the second spot with five wins from seven matches. The Lions on the contrary will need to up their game in the league. They have only registered their win in three of the eight matches played as yet.
The 24th match of the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 that will be played between Odisha Lions and Odisha Pumas is scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match will start from 3:30 PM IST.
In the latest match, Pumas beat the Jaguars by 5 wickets while Lions lost the match to Panthers by 2 wickets.
ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas: Live Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.
ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details
Thursday, January 7 - 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas
Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas captain: Rakesh Pattanaik
Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Deepak Behera
Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Sujit Skhetra Lenka
Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Swastik Samal
Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Prayash K Singh, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera
Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja
ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Ajay Goura, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.
ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Dhiraj Singh, Arainda Singh (C), Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Pratik Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Purnachandra Majhi, Soubhagya R Mohanty (WK).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking