ODL vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Captain / Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

After winning four matches back to back, the Odisha Pumas will be eyeing their fifth consecutive win in the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21. The team at present are at the second spot with five wins from seven matches. The Lions on the contrary will need to up their game in the league. They have only registered their win in three of the eight matches played as yet.

The 24th match of the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 that will be played between Odisha Lions and Odisha Pumas is scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match will start from 3:30 PM IST.

In the latest match, Pumas beat the Jaguars by 5 wickets while Lions lost the match to Panthers by 2 wickets.

ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details

Thursday, January 7 - 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Deepak Behera

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Sujit Skhetra Lenka

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Swastik Samal

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Prayash K Singh, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera

Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 ODL vs ODU Dream11 team for Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Ajay Goura, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

ODL vs ODU Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Dhiraj Singh, Arainda Singh (C), Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Pratik Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Purnachandra Majhi, Soubhagya R Mohanty (WK).