ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the 16th match of the ongoing Odisha Women's T20 tournament, Odisha Purple (ODP-W) will take on Odisha Green (ODP-G) at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Friday, January 29. The ODP-W vs ODP-G match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST.

Odisha Purple have had a tremendous run at the tournament until now and remained unbeaten in their first four league stage games. However, they come into the match on the back of loss against Odisha Red in their last match.

On the other hand, Odisha Green have managed just two wins in the series so far and are placed at the fourth (out of five teams) on the points table. Unlike Odisha Purple though, Odisha Green will come into this game with a win behind them, they defeated Odisha Yellow by 13 runs in their last game.

ODP-W vs ODG-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green: Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha Women’s T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODP-W vs ODG-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green: Live Score / Scorecard

ODP-W vs ODG-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green: Match Details

January 29 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubhaneshwar.

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green captain: Sarita Mehra

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green vice-captain: Rasnara Parwin

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green wicketkeeper: Pragyan Mohanty

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green batsmen: Sarita Mehra, Sushree Anita Singh, Sorojini Giri

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green all-rounders: Madhushmita Behera, Subhra Swain, Rasnara Parwin

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green bowlers: Janaki Reddy, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad

ODP-W vs ODG-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Sarita Mehra, Madhushmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra Swain, GM Alaknanda, Janaki Reddy, Monalisa Raut, Roshni Bagarty, Leona Priyadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Banalata Mallick

ODP-W vs ODG-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri