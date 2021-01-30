ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Best Picks / ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Captain / ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Moving on towards the 18th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2021, the team Odisha Purple will be once again out on the field, playing against Odisha Violet. When these two teams met earlier, the Purple succeeded in defeating the Violet, who just put a target of 72 runs to chase.

The Odisha Purple will try to repeat the previous run this time when the two teams face each other at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar to play a Odisha Women’s T20 match scheduled for 1pm IST on Saturday, January 30.

The Purple are currently dominating and would love to secure first position throughout the league with winning momentum. Violet, with four wins in seven matches, are placed second.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha Women’s T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Match Details

January 30 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubhaneshwar.

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet captain: S Madhushmita Behera

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet vice-captain: Kalpana Nayak

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet wicketkeeper: Rasmita Chinara

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet batsmen: Anjali Singh, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet all-rounders: Madhushmita Behera, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Subhra N Swain

Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet bowlers: D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Tarana Pradhan

ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple probable playing 11 against Odisha Violet: Monalisa Rout (wk), Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Subhra N Swain, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Madhusmita Behera (C), Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Violet probable playing 11 against Odisha Purple: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara (wk), Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Lopa Pattnaik, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Kavya Das