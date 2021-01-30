ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Best Picks / ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Captain / ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 10:27 AM IST
Moving on towards the 18th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2021, the team Odisha Purple will be once again out on the field, playing against Odisha Violet. When these two teams met earlier, the Purple succeeded in defeating the Violet, who just put a target of 72 runs to chase.
The Odisha Purple will try to repeat the previous run this time when the two teams face each other at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar to play a Odisha Women’s T20 match scheduled for 1pm IST on Saturday, January 30.
The Purple are currently dominating and would love to secure first position throughout the league with winning momentum. Violet, with four wins in seven matches, are placed second.
ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Live Streaming
All matches of the Odisha Women’s T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet: Match Details
January 30 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubhaneshwar.
Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet
Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet captain: S Madhushmita Behera
Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet vice-captain: Kalpana Nayak
Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet wicketkeeper: Rasmita Chinara
Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet batsmen: Anjali Singh, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu
Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet all-rounders: Madhushmita Behera, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Subhra N Swain
Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet bowlers: D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Tarana Pradhan
ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple probable playing 11 against Odisha Violet: Monalisa Rout (wk), Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Subhra N Swain, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Madhusmita Behera (C), Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun.
ODP-W vs ODV-W Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Violet probable playing 11 against Odisha Purple: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara (wk), Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Lopa Pattnaik, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Kavya Das
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking