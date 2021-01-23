ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
WI
BAN149/3(33.2) RR 4.47
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Captain / Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 23, 2021, 1:16 PM IST
ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the third match of the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021, the Red will be squaring off against Violet. The fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha will begin from 3 PM IST. Both the teams till now have played one match each.
Violet have already registered their debut win in the league after they defeated Green by five runs on January 22. Red on the other hand lost the match against Purple by 57 runs on the same day. With the outing on Saturday, it is obvious that the Red side will be aiming for their debut win in the league.
A total of five teams including Odisha Red and Odisha Violet are a part of the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021. The remaining teams are Odisha Purple, Odisha Yellow, and Odisha Green.
ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet: Live Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.
ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet: Match Details
Saturday, January 23 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet captain: Anjali Singh
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet wicketkeeper: Aditi Singhdeo, Kavya Das
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet batsmen: Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Kajal Jena, Madhuri Mehta
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet all-rounders: Rajashree Swain, Kalpana Nayak
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet bowlers: Tarana Pradhan, Preeti Priyadarshini, Swarnalata Nayak
ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red probable playing 11 against Odisha Violet: Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, and Malati Murmu.
ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet probable playing 11 against Odisha Red: Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kuni Bhandra, Kavya Das and Aditi Singhdeo.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking