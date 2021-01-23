Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Captain / Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the third match of the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021, the Red will be squaring off against Violet. The fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha will begin from 3 PM IST. Both the teams till now have played one match each.

Violet have already registered their debut win in the league after they defeated Green by five runs on January 22. Red on the other hand lost the match against Purple by 57 runs on the same day. With the outing on Saturday, it is obvious that the Red side will be aiming for their debut win in the league.

A total of five teams including Odisha Red and Odisha Violet are a part of the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021. The remaining teams are Odisha Purple, Odisha Yellow, and Odisha Green.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet: Live Score

ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet: Match Details

Saturday, January 23 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet captain: Anjali Singh

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet wicketkeeper: Aditi Singhdeo, Kavya Das

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet batsmen: Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Kajal Jena, Madhuri Mehta

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet all-rounders: Rajashree Swain, Kalpana Nayak

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet bowlers: Tarana Pradhan, Preeti Priyadarshini, Swarnalata Nayak

ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Red probable playing 11 against Odisha Violet: Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, and Malati Murmu.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet probable playing 11 against Odisha Red: Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kuni Bhandra, Kavya Das and Aditi Singhdeo.