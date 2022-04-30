ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 30, 4:30 PM IST

ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Odisha Women and Haryana Women: In the fourth quarter-final match of the India Senior Women’s T20 2022, Odisha Women will be locking horns with Haryana Women. The match between the two teams will be played on April 30 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Odisha won all their five matches to occupy the top place in the Elite Group B points table. Odisha defeated Tamil Nadu by just two runs in their last league match of the Senior Women’s T20 tournament.

Haryana won four out of their five league games to sit at the second place in Elite Group C standings. The team confirmed its qualification for the second round by defeating Jharkhandby nine wickets. In their last league match, Haryana chased the target of 111 runs within 11.2 overs.

Ahead of the match between Odisha Women and Haryana Women, here is everything you need to know:

ODS-W vs HAR-W Telecast

Odisha Women vs Haryana Women game will not be telecast in India.

ODS-W vs HAR-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ODS-W vs HAR-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat at 4:30 PM IST on April 30, Saturday.

ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sushree Dibyadarshini

Vice-Captain - Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bharti Kashyap, Pragyan P Mohanty

Batters: Madhuri Mehta, Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rameswari Naik, Sonia Mendhiya

Bowlers: Mansi Joshi, Priyanka Sharma, Priyanka Priyadarshini

ODS-W vs HAR-W Probable XIs:

Odisha Women: Rasanara Parwin, Madhusmita Behera (c), Madhuri Mehta, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Sujata Mallik, Rameswari Naik, Pragyan P Mohanty (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini

Haryana Women: Sonia Mendhiya, Suman Gulia, Shafali Verma (c), Reema Sisodia, Nitika, Bhawna Ohlan, Triveni Vasistha, Mansi Joshi, Priyanka Sharma, Sheetal Rana, Bharti Kashyap (wk)

