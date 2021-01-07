ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Best Picks / ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Captain / ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Odisha Jaguars will be looking for just their second win of the tournament when they face the Tigers in the 24th match of the Odisha T20 2020. They have won just one match out of eight which came against the Cheetahs and are way behind the rest of the teams in the race. The Tigers have fared much better, with three wins in seven matches, making them the fourth ranked team in the group. A win here could take them to the third position. The last time the two teams met, the Tigers easily defeated the Jaguars by 28 runs. They will try to do that again in the upcoming match which will be played at 7:30 PM IST at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Live Streaming
All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Live Score / Scorecard
ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Match Details
January 7 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars
Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars captain: Debasish Ashok Samantray
Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars vice-captain: Amin Khan
Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars wicketkeeper: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty
Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars batsmen: Debasish Ashok Samantray, Ayush Naik, Rasmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo
Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars all-rounders: Girija Rout, Rajkishan Patel, Amin Khan
Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars bowlers: Shekhar Majhi, B Shiva, Manoj Kashyap
ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty (WK), Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi
ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Tigers: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rasmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal (WK), Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking