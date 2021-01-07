ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Best Picks / ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Captain / ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Odisha Jaguars will be looking for just their second win of the tournament when they face the Tigers in the 24th match of the Odisha T20 2020. They have won just one match out of eight which came against the Cheetahs and are way behind the rest of the teams in the race. The Tigers have fared much better, with three wins in seven matches, making them the fourth ranked team in the group. A win here could take them to the third position. The last time the two teams met, the Tigers easily defeated the Jaguars by 28 runs. They will try to do that again in the upcoming match which will be played at 7:30 PM IST at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE BLOG | India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE

ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

India vs Australia Full Coverage

ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars: Match Details

January 7 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars captain: Debasish Ashok Samantray

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars vice-captain: Amin Khan

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars wicketkeeper: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars batsmen: Debasish Ashok Samantray, Ayush Naik, Rasmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars all-rounders: Girija Rout, Rajkishan Patel, Amin Khan

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars bowlers: Shekhar Majhi, B Shiva, Manoj Kashyap

ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers probable playing 11 against Odisha Jaguars: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty (WK), Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi

ODT vs ODJ Odisha T20, Odisha Jaguars probable playing 11 against Odisha Tigers: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rasmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal (WK), Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik