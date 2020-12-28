ODT vs ODL Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODT vs ODL Dream11 Best Picks / ODT vs ODL Dream11 Captain / ODT vs ODL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Odisha Tigers will face Odisha Lions in the 4th match of the Odisha T20 series today. This will be the first match for the Lions in the tournament. They would certainly try to start their campaign on a winning note. The Tigers lost their opening match to Odisha Cheetah on Sunday as they failed to chase a target of 155 runs. Despite fantastic knocks by t openers Ayush Naik (52) and Dibyashakti Chakrabarty (65), they were restricted to 147 runs in 20 overs, as no other batsman apart from the top two managed to reach a double digit figure.

Tigers would look to bounce back strong in the upcoming contest. The match will be played at 7:30 pm IST at the Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack.

ODT vs ODL Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions Live Streaming

All matches of the Odisha T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ODT vs ODL Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions: Live Score / Scorecard

ODT vs ODL Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions: Match Details

December 28 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODL Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODL Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions captain: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODL Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions vice-captain: Ayush Naik

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODL Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions wicketkeeper: Sujit Lenka

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODL Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions batsmen: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODL Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions all-rounders: Amin Khan l, Shekhar Majhi, Rakesh Pattanaik

Odisha T20 ODT vs ODL Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions bowlers: Chinmay Sahoo, B Shiva, Sanjay Das

ODT vs ODL Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers probable playing 11 against Odisha Lions: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Rakesh Goachhayat, Amin Khan I, Harshit Rathod, Girija Sankar Barik, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel, Shekhar Majhi, B Shiva

ODT vs ODL Odisha T20, Odisha Lions probable playing 11 against Odisha Tigers: Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Chinmay Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Biswabhushan Bihari, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy