ODT vs OPA Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Tigers and Panthers have been on a winning spree in the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21. The two teams have been on the winning end of all matches. The Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers is scheduled for Friday, January 1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match will start at 3:30 PM. In the latest outing, Odisha Tigers beat Odisha Jaguars by 28 runs. Odisha Panthers on the other hand Odisha Lions by 7 wickets.

Tigers and Panthers have been on a winning spree in the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21. The two teams have been on the winning end of all matches. The Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers is scheduled for Friday, January 1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match will start at 3:30 PM. In the latest outing, Odisha Tigers beat Odisha Jaguars by 28 runs. Odisha Panthers on the other hand Odisha Lions by 7 wickets.

ODT vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODT vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers: Match Details

Friday, January 1 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers vice-captain: Rajkishan Patel

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers wicketkeeper: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers batsmen: Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Ayush Naik

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers all-rounders: Amin Khan, Sidhant Jena, Alok Chandra Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPA Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers bowlers: Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel, Pradeep Pradhan

ODT vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Tigers probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Ayush Naik, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel, Amin Khan, B Shiva, Rakesh Gochhayat, Debashish Ashok Samantray, Girija Sankar Barik, Harshit Rathod

ODT vs OPA Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Tigers: Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Ranjit Paikaray, Basant Mohanty, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Nisikanta Rout, Jayanta Behera

Summary: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Captain / Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more