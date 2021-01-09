ODT vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Captain / Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The 29th match of the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Odisha Tigers will be facing Odisha Pumas. The outing is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Tigers and Pumas only have a difference of one win. The Pumas have five wins from eight matches, while the Tigers have four wins from the same number of matches.

In the latest match Tigers defeated Jaguars by 10 wickets on January 7. After this win their total points stand at 16. In the case of Pumas, even after losing their most recent match to Cheetahs by four runs the team have managed a score of 20 points.

ODT vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODT vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas: Live Score

ODT vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details

Saturday, January 9 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas captain: Tukuna Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Prayash Singh

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Debasish Samantray, Rupak Pradhan, Prasanta Rana, Sandeep Pattnaik

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Prayash Singh, Amin Khan

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Dhiraj Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi

ODT vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Tigers probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Samantray (c), Amin Khan, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), Samir Mandal, Rajkishan Patel, Harshit Rathod, Minal Parida, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi.

ODT vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Tigers: Sandeep Pattnaik, Kameswar Barik (wk), Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash Singh, Pratik Das, Dhiraj Singh, Soubhagya Mohanty, Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa.