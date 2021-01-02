ODT vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODT vs OPU Dream11 Best Picks / ODT vs OPU Dream11 Captain / ODT vs OPU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Match 14 of the Odisha T20 pits the Tigers against the Pumas. Both teams have similar win-loss records in the tournament as they have won two and lost two matches each out of the four games they have played.

The Tigers are ahead with an impressive run-rate and thus are positioned second, only behind the Panthers. The Pumas are currently at the fourth spot. The winner of the upcoming match will gain a significant advantage in the race, while the loser might see themselves slip out of the top four, depending on how the Lions fare in their match against the Cheetahs today. The Tigers vs Pumas match will be played at 7:30 PM IST.

Odisha T20 matches can be watched online on FanCode.

January 2 – 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas captain: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Prayash K Singh

Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Rakesh Goachhayat

Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik

Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Amin Khan l, Shekhar Majhi, Prayash K Singh

Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: B Shiva, Dhiraj Singh, Badal P Nishad

ODT vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Rakesh Goachhayat (WK), Amin Khan l, Harshit Rathod, Girija Sankar Barik, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel, Shekhar Majhi, B Shiva

ODT vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Tigers: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Soubhagya R Mohanty (WK), Pratik Anurag Das, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal P Nishad