ODT vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ODT vs OPU Dream11 Best Picks / ODT vs OPU Dream11 Captain / ODT vs OPU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 2, 2021, 7:05 PM IST
Match 14 of the Odisha T20 pits the Tigers against the Pumas. Both teams have similar win-loss records in the tournament as they have won two and lost two matches each out of the four games they have played.
The Tigers are ahead with an impressive run-rate and thus are positioned second, only behind the Panthers. The Pumas are currently at the fourth spot. The winner of the upcoming match will gain a significant advantage in the race, while the loser might see themselves slip out of the top four, depending on how the Lions fare in their match against the Cheetahs today. The Tigers vs Pumas match will be played at 7:30 PM IST.
ODT vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas Live Streaming
Odisha T20 matches can be watched online on FanCode.
ODT vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/
ODT vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details
January 2 – 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas
Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas captain: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty
Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Prayash K Singh
Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Rakesh Goachhayat
Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik
Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Amin Khan l, Shekhar Majhi, Prayash K Singh
Odisha T20 ODT vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: B Shiva, Dhiraj Singh, Badal P Nishad
ODT vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Rakesh Goachhayat (WK), Amin Khan l, Harshit Rathod, Girija Sankar Barik, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel, Shekhar Majhi, B Shiva
ODT vs OPU Odisha T20, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Tigers:
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking