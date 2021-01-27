ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021: Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Captain / Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Both Odisha Violet and Odisha Green were on the losing end of their latest respective matches in the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021. The Green have been in terrible form in the league till now as they have only won one out of the four matches that they have played. The only winning match the team played was against the Yellow on January 23. Due to their poor performance in the series, the team are placed on the last spot of the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021’s point table. The Violet are slightly better than the Green as they have two wins out of four matches to their credit. However, it goes without saying that they too really need to up their game.

The ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green will begin from 1 PM IST on Wednesday, January 27 at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green: Live Score

ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green: Match Details

Wednesday, January 27 - 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green captain: Anjali Singh

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green vice-captain: Rasnara Parwin

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green wicketkeeper: Pragyan Mohanty, Rasmita Chinara

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green batsmen: Anita Singh, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green all-rounders: Rasnara Parwin, Sushree Dibyadharshini, Kalpana Nayak

Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green bowlers: Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Tarana Pradhan

ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet probable playing 11 against Odisha Green: Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (c), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar

ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Green probable playing 11 against Odisha Violet: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.