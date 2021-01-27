ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021: Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Predictions, Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021: Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Captain / Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 3:31 PM IST
Both Odisha Violet and Odisha Green were on the losing end of their latest respective matches in the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021. The Green have been in terrible form in the league till now as they have only won one out of the four matches that they have played. The only winning match the team played was against the Yellow on January 23. Due to their poor performance in the series, the team are placed on the last spot of the Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021’s point table. The Violet are slightly better than the Green as they have two wins out of four matches to their credit. However, it goes without saying that they too really need to up their game.
The ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League 2021, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green will begin from 1 PM IST on Wednesday, January 27 at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green: Live Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.
ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green: Live Score
ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green: Match Details
Wednesday, January 27 - 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green captain: Anjali Singh
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green vice-captain: Rasnara Parwin
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green wicketkeeper: Pragyan Mohanty, Rasmita Chinara
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green batsmen: Anita Singh, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green all-rounders: Rasnara Parwin, Sushree Dibyadharshini, Kalpana Nayak
Odisha T20 2020-21 ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green bowlers: Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Tarana Pradhan
ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Violet probable playing 11 against Odisha Green: Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (c), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar
ODV-W vs ODG-W Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Green probable playing 11 against Odisha Violet: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking