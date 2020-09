OEI vs ALV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

OEI vs ALV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OEI vs ALV Dream11 Best Picks / OEI vs ALV Dream11 Captain / OEI vs ALV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Alvalade CC will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they take on Oeiras CC in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo, which will be played at 3 pm IST at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

In their previous clash, OEI put up a score of 134 which proved too much for ALV, who lost by 24 runs. A win here would also mean that ALV will surpass OEI in the points table. Currently, both teams have 6 points each, with OEI in the lead owing to its better run rate in the tournament. ALV have done well in the bowling department so far. A chance to bat first could work well for them. On paper though, OEI has a slight advantage.

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

September 25 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC captain: Paulo Buccimazza

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC vice-captain: Rana Sarwar

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Gholiya

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC batsmen: Conard Greenshields Krut Patel, Abdul Qazi

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC all-rounders: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Parveen Singh jr, Davinder Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC bowlers: Kazim Ahmad, Arslan Ahmed, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed

OEI vs ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Oeiras CC playing 11 against Alvalade CC: Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Conard Greenshields, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Krut Patel, Ishwar Singh, Nishant Parkash, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan, Mohan M.F. Hussain, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed

OEI vs ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Alvalade CC playing 11 against Oeiras CC: Abdul Qazi (WK), Parveen Singh jr, Rao Muhammad, Rana Sarwar, Amir Dar, Lovepreet Singh, Arslan Nawaz, Davinder Singh, Kazim Ahmad, Arslan Ahmed, Gaganpreet Singh