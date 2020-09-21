- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunMatch Ended157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
DC
KXIP/(20.0) RR 7.85
Delhi Capitals tied with Kings XI Punjab (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatMatch Ended162/9(20.0) RR 8.1
MI
CSK166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
OEI vs ALV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
OEI VS ALV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OEI VS ALV Dream11 Best Picks / OEI VS ALV Dream11 Captain / OEI VS ALV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 21, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
OEI vs ALV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Oeiras CC will be playing their best game up against Alvalade CC in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ECS T10 Cartaxo league on Monday, September 21. This will be the first match that both these teams will be playing in the said league on its opening day.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
There are a total of six teams that are going to be a part of the ECS T10 Cartaxo league. These teams include Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao
ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC: Match Details
September 21 - 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
ECS T10 Cartaxo, OEI VS ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC captain: D Singh
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC vice-captain: S Paul
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC wicket keeper: R Sarwar, K Gholiya
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC batsmen: A Ahmad, H Riasat, S Paul, K Patel
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC all-rounders: D Singh, A Nawaz
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC bowlers: G Singh, M Harris, S Ahmed
OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo Oeiras CC playing 11 against Alvalade CC:
Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar
OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Alvalade CC Cricket playing 11 against Oeiras CC:
Rana Sarwar (WK), Arslan Ahmad, Gaganpreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Kazim Ahmad, Muhammad Usman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Waqas Jahangir, Waqar Sarfaraz, Gursewak Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking