OEI vs ALV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Oeiras CC will be playing their best game up against Alvalade CC in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ECS T10 Cartaxo league on Monday, September 21. This will be the first match that both these teams will be playing in the said league on its opening day.

There are a total of six teams that are going to be a part of the ECS T10 Cartaxo league. These teams include Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao

ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Live Score / Scorecard

OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC: Match Details

September 21 - 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo, OEI VS ALV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC captain: D Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC vice-captain: S Paul

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC wicket keeper: R Sarwar, K Gholiya

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC batsmen: A Ahmad, H Riasat, S Paul, K Patel

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC all-rounders: D Singh, A Nawaz

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS ALV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC bowlers: G Singh, M Harris, S Ahmed

OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo Oeiras CC playing 11 against Alvalade CC:

Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar

OEI VS ALV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Alvalade CC Cricket playing 11 against Oeiras CC:

Rana Sarwar (WK), Arslan Ahmad, Gaganpreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Kazim Ahmad, Muhammad Usman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Waqas Jahangir, Waqar Sarfaraz, Gursewak Singh