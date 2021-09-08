OEI vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo, Match 9 between Oeiras vs Coimbra Knights September 8, 02:00 pm IST

OEI vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Oeiras and Coimbra Knights ECS T10 Cartaxo: Oeiras will lock horns with Coimbra Kinghts on Wednesday, September 8 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The outing will commence from 02:00 pm IST. This is the first time that the two sides will be meeting each other in the tournament. However, both sides have had contrasting fortunes in the T10 extravaganza so far.

Oeiras had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign, as they lost their first two games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. On the contrary, the Coimbra Knights started their ECS T10 Cartaxo journey with a win before losing their second match. They currently sit at the fifth place in the standings.

All-rounders Conrad Greenshields and Ranjit Narayan among others are expected to contribute massively to the Oeiras unit. While skipper and opener Jiteshkumar Balkrisna needs to get a big score. Similarly, the Knights’ bowlers Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan and Andrew Winters have shone with the ball. The batting line-up needs to find their feet soon.

All details you need to know about Oeiras and Coimbra Knights match:

OEI vs CK Telecast

Oeiras vs Coimbra Knights match will not be televised in India.

OEI vs CK Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on the FanCode app or website.

OEI vs CK Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground, in Cartaxo, Portugal. The game will commence at 02:00 pm IST.

OEI vs CK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ranjit Narayan

Vice-Captain: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna

Suggested Playing XI for OEI vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MD Zaman

Batsmen: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Miguel Stoman, Kumar Rohit

All-rounders: Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Andrew Winter

Bowlers: Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Jai Mandhan

OEI vs CK Probable XIs

Oeiras: Kuldeep Gholiya, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Paulo Buccimazza, Parth Jounjat (WK), Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan, Michael Harris

Coimbra Knights: Mubeen Tariq, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Vikas Kumar, Faisal Bashir, Girish Singh, Chris Redhead (C), MD Zaman (WK), Stephen Waddell, Amit Kumar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here