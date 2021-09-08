OEI vs FIG Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Oeiras vs Fighters, September 8, 8:00 PM IST Wednesday

OEI vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo Match between Oeiras vs Fighters: Oeiras will lock horns with Fighters in the 12th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cartaxo on Wednesday, September 8 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The fans can live-stream the match between OEI and FIG on the Fancode app and their website.

Today’s encounter is like a do or diesituation for the Oeiras as they are languishing at the bottom of the table with two back to back losses. On the other hand, Oeiras’ opponent, the Fighters are occupying fourth place in the ECS T10 Cartaxo standing.The Fighters CC have won one lost one game from their opening two games.

Fans can expect a cracker of a contest between the two teams as both Fighters and Oeiras are looking to improve their situation at the table.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Oeiras and Fighters

OEI vs FIG Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Oeiras and Fighters is not being televised in India.

OEI vs FIG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Oeiras and Fighters can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

OEI vs FIG Match Details

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between OEI vs FIG will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata. The match between OEI vs FIG will start at 8:00 pm (IST).

OEI vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ranjit Narayan

Vice-Captain: Conrad Greenshields

Suggested Playing XI for OEI vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Gurlal Singh

Batsmen: Gagandeep Singh, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ravi

All-rounders: Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Balwinder Singh, Mandeep Mall

Bowlers: Zohaib Sarwar, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan

OEI vs FIG Probable XIs

Oeiras Predicted Playing XI: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna©, Parth Jounjat (wk), Kuldeep Gholiya, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan, Michael Harris

Fighters CC Predicted Playing XI: Mandeep Singh©, Gurlal Singh(wk), Gagagndeep Singh, Mandeep Mall, Imran Rao, Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Varinder Virk, Amarjeet Singh, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh

