OEI vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo, September 6, 8:00 pm IST

OEI vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Oeiras and Friendship CC ECS T10 Cartaxo: Oeiras will be facing Friendship CC on Monday, September 6 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled for 8:00 pm IST. Before this encounter, the two teams would have played one match each earlier in the day. Oeiras opened the tournament by facing Gorkha 11 in the first match while Friendship CC locked horns with Malo CC Vilamoura. Fakhrul Hussain, Krut Patel, Kuldeep Gholiya, and Shayaddur Rahman are some crucial players for the host team. Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Md Omar Faruk, Mohammad Alamin and Mizu Rahman are some of the important players for Friendship CC. In last year’s tournament, Oeiras lost the match for the third position against Rossio CC by a mere five runs. Friendship CC was not a part of the 2020 league of the ECS Cartaxo T10.

All details you need to know about Oeiras and Friendship CC match:

OEI vs FRD Telecast

Oeiras vs Friendship CC match will not be televised in India.

OEI vs FRD Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed at the Fan code app or website.

OEI vs FRD Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, September 6 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground Oeiras Cricket. The game will start at 8:00 pm IST.

OEI vs FRD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Conrad Greenshields,

Vice-Captain: Jiteshkumar Balkrishna

Suggested Playing XI for OEI vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen – Jiteshkumar Balkrishna, Conrad Greenshields, Md Omar Faruk

All-rounders – Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Fakhrul Hussain, Imtiaz Rana

Bowlers – Taher Hossain, Abdus Samad, Shayaddur Rahman

OEI vs FRD Probable XIs:

Oeiras: Sunil Kumar, John Foster, Kuldeep Gholiya(wk), Amandeep, Jiteshkumar Balkrishna(c), Conrad Greenshields, Shayaddur Rahman, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Fakhrul Hussain

Friendship CC: Taher Hossain, Rayhan Khan, Sabbir Hussain, Mohammad Alamin/ Abdus Samad, Md Omar Faruk, Mizu Rahman(wk), Mohammad Asad, Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana(c), Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Md Abdul Motin

