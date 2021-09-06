OEI vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match no. 1, September 6, 02:00 PM IST

OEI vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 Match no. 1 between Oeiras and Gorkha: After Capelle in The Netherlands, the European Cricket Series (ECS) now moves to Cartaxo in Portugal. Oerias (OEI) will lock horns with Gorkha (GOR) in the opening fixture of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal on Monday, September 6.

Oeiras finished fourth in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Cartaxo. While the team performed consistently in the group stages, they had to exit in the knockout stages. Oeiras will be eyeing to go one step further and clinch the coveted ECS title in this edition.

On the other hand, a rebranded Rossio CC, who won the bronze final last season, enter this edition as Gorkha 11. They are an experienced side with an impressive win-loss record of 16-5 in all ECN matches. After losing the final narrowly to Malo last year, GOR will be looking to claim the ECS title this time around.

Ahead of the match between Oeiras and Gorkha; here is everything you need to know:

OEI vs GOR Telecast

The Oeiras vs Gorkha match will not be broadcasted in India.

OEI vs GOR Live Streaming

The match between OEI vs GOR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

OEI vs GOR Match Details

The first match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will be played between Oeiras and Gorkha at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Monday, September 6, at 02:00 PM IST.

OEI vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Madhukar Thapa

Vice-Captain: Krut Patel

Suggested Playing XI for OEI vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen: Conrad Greenshields, Suman Ghimire, Harjit Bhatia, Amandeep Singh

All-rounders: Krut Patel, Paulo Buccimazza, Imran Khan

Bowlers: Saddam Hossain Akbory, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bharadwaj

OEI vs GOR Probable XIs:

Oeiras: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Ranjit Narayan, Fakhrul Hussain, Kumar Rohit, Conrad Greenshields, Prince Maratha, Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman, Sunil Kumar

Gorkha 11: Harjit Bhatia, Suman Ghimire (WK), Binod Gyawali, MD Shofiqul Islam, Amandeep Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Utsab Karki, Madhukar Thapa (C), Imran Khan, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bharadwaj

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here