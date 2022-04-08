OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Portugal 2022 match, April 08, 7:00 pm IST

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Portugal 2022 match between Oeiras and Indian Royals: Group B table-toppers Oeiras will clash with the Indian Royals in a must-win game on Friday. The fourth quarter-final match will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground. Oeiras made a solid statement in the league round by winning their first seven matches.

However, the team failed to give an ideal end to the league games as they lost to Coimbra Knights in the last game by 20 runs. Oeiras will fight to make a comeback to the winning ways and confirm a place in the semi-final.

Coming to Indian Royals, the team qualified for the second round by winning three out of eight league matches. They finished fourth in Group A standings. Indian Royals lost their last two games at the hands of Malo by eight wickets and 49 runs. The team needs to concentrate more on batting to cause an upset for Oeiras.

Ahead of the match between Oeiras and Indian Royals; here is everything you need to know:

OEI vs IR Telecast

Oeiras vs Indian Royals game will not be telecast in India.

OEI vs IR Live Streaming

The ECS Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OEI vs IR Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 7:00 pm IST on April 8, Friday.

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Conrad Greenshields

Vice-Captain - Sukhwinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for OEI vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Parth Jounjat

Batters: Brendan Badenhorst, Amandeep Khokhar, Mohammad Siraj Nipo

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Sukhwinder Singh, Md Shaikat

Bowlers: Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Ahammad Ullah

OEI vs IR Probable XIs:

Oeiras: Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields (c), Miguel Stoman, Alex Macey, Lucas Mount, Parth Jounjat (wk), Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Indian Royals: Ahammad Ullah, Devender Mehla, Amandeep Khokhar, Md Shaikat, Jass Singh, Lakshman KC, Navendu Sinha, Sukhwinder Singh, Jai Parkash, Rayhan Khan, Vishal Arora

