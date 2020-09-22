OEI vs MCCV Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

OEI VS MCCV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OEI VS MCCV Dream11 Best Picks / OEI VS MCCV Dream11 Captain / OEI VS MCCV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Oeiras CC will be up against Malo CC Vilamoura in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ECS T10 Cartaxo league on Tuesday, September 22. Both the teams have been on the winning side of the only match that they played on Monday, September 21. OEI defeated Alvalade CC by 24 runs, while MCCV on the other hand also beat the same team by 8 wickets.

There are a total of six teams that are going to be a part of the ECS T10 Cartaxo league. These teams include Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao

ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

OEI VS MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura: Match Details

September 22 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo, OEI VS MCCV Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS MCCV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura captain: Sabir

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS MCCV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura CC vice-captain: Ikram

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS MCCV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura wicket keeper: Hussain

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS MCCV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura batsmen: Sabir, Shahid, Adnan

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS MCCV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura all-rounders: Zaib, Ikram, Joujant

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI VS MCCV Dream11 prediction for Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura bowlers: Harris, Ahmed, Shahzad

OEI VS MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo Oeiras CC playing 11 against Malo CC Vilamoura: Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakuma

OEI VS MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo, Malo CC Vilamoura playing 11 against Oeiras CC: Jayesh Popat(WK), Yasir Sabir, Mian Shahid, Umar Farooq, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Syed Ali Mehdi, Muhammed Adnan, Shan Aziz, Amir Shahzad, Assad Mehmood