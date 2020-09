OEI vs RCCL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OEI vs RCCL Dream11 Best Picks / OEI vs RCCL Dream11 Captain / OEI vs RCCL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

OEI vs RCCL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 24, 2020 | Royal CC Lisbon are all set to play their final outing in the league stage on Thursday, September 24. The match will be played against Oeiras CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Royal CC Lisbon won their first-ranked Malo CC Vilamoura on Wednesday, taking everyone by surprise. While the team initially lost all the three fixtures, it seems like they have finally pulled up their socks. On the other hand, Oeiras CC lost their previous fixture against Rossio CC, making their qualification to the next stages doubtful.

Both the teams need to ensure their victory today to make a place for themselves in the next stage. The OEI vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo match is scheduled to start at 3pm IST.

OEI vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

OEI vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon: Live Score / Scorecard

OEI vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon: Match Details

September 24 – 3pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon captain: Kuldeep Gholiya

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon vice-captain: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Gholiya, Manjeet Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon batsmen: Mandeep- Singh Jr, Gurmail Singh, Amandeep- Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon all-rounders: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Sukhwinder- Singh Jr, Kawaljit Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team for Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon bowlers: Salman Ahmed, Michael Harris, Mohon M.F. Hussain

OEI vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Oeiras CC Ansiao playing 11 against Royal CC Lisbon: Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar

OEI vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Royal CC Lisbon playing 11 against Oeiras CC: Manjeet Singh (WK), Sanjeev- Kumar, Raju Singh, Mandeep- Singh Jr, Amandeep- Singh, Sukhwinder- Singh Jr, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj- Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan