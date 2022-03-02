OEX vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 02, 01:30 pm IST

OEX vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Ostend Exiles and Calpe Giants: In the 11th match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, we have Ostend Exiles going up against Calpe Giants. The much-fancied game is scheduled to be played at the Cartama Oval at 01:30 pm IST on March 02, Wednesday.

Ostend Exiles and Calpe Giants are enjoying completely contrasting rides in the T10 Championship. Ostend are experiencing a dream ride. They are unbeatable in the league as they have won all their three league matches. Batting has emerged as the biggest strength of the team. Their most recent victory came against VOC Rotterdam as they successfully defended 116 runs.

On the other hand, Calpe Giants are yet to open their account in the competition. They have lost all three matches so far to languish at the rock bottom in the Group D points table. Giants suffered a massive defeat in their last game at the hands of Malta Super Kings by 85 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ostend Exiles and Calpe Giants; here is everything you need to know:

OEX vs CAG Telecast

Ostend Exiles vs Calpe Giants game will not telecast in India

OEX vs CAG Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OEX vs CAG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 01:30 pm IST on March 02, Wednesday.

OEX vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Marc Gouws

Vice-Captain - Faisal Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI for OEX vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Diwan Ali

Batters: Sulaiman Muhammad, Zoheeb Hussain, Louis Bruce

All-rounders: Ehsanullah Babar, Maanav Nayak, Faisal Mehmood, Marc Gouws

Bowlers: Michael Kelly, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Chaudhary

OEX vs CAG Probable XIs:

Ostend Exiles: Faisal Mehmood, Waqas Ali, Soheel Hussain, Zoheeb Hussain, Aadil Diwan Ali, Sohail Chaudhary, Sultan Diwan Ali, Ehsanullah Babar, Omair Diwan Ali, Amin Shah, Sulaiman Muhammad

Calpe Giants: Michael Kelly, Maanav Nayak, Louis Bruce, Lee Sims, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai, Richard Cunningham, Samarth Bodha, Gareth Bunday, Marc Gouws, Dave Barley

