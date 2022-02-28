OEX vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Match 5, February 28, 9:30 PM IST

OEX vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match 5 between Ostend Exiles and Malta Super Kings:

The fifth match of Group D of European Cricket League (ECL) T10, 2022 will be played between Ostend Exiles and Malta Super Kings at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday, February 28. The game starts at 09:30 PM IST.

Ostend Exiles are a new team but have a bunch of quality players with great potential from different parts of the continent. The squad includes names like Faisal Mehmood, Sohail Choudhary, Soheel Hussain, and Waqas Ali among others who will be eager to make vital contributions with their skills in this tournament. On the other hand, Malta Super Kings are an experienced lot and will be eager to kickoff their ECL T10 2022 campaign on a positive note. Aaftab Khan, Bikram Arora, and Amar Sharma among others are the star players in their squad and the team will be banking on their contributions in today’s game at the Cartama Oval.

Ahead of the match between OEX vs MSK here is everything you need to know:

OEX vs MSK Telecast

OEX vs MSK match will not be telecasted in India.

OEX vs MSK Live Streaming

The Ostend Exiles vs Malta Super Kings game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

OEX vs MSK Match Details

The Ostend Exiles vs Malta Super Kings match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Monday, February 28. The game will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST.

OEX vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaftab Khan

Vice-Captain: Ashok Bishnoi

Suggested Playing XI for OEX vs MSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Diwan Ali

Batters: Muhammad Sulaiman, Faisal Mehmood, Bikram Arora

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Sohail Choudhary, Ehsanullah Babar

Bowlers: Ashok Bishnoi, Yash Singh, Aadil Diwan Ali

OEX vs MSK Probable XIs:

Ostend Exiles: Sultan Diwan Ali, Ehsanullah Babar, Soheel Hussain, Faisal Mehmood,Raja-Waqas Ali, Amin Shah, Zoheeb Hussain, Omair Diwan Ali, Aadil Diwan Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Sohail Choudhary

Malta Super Kings: Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Yash Singh, Bikram Arora, Sumair Khan, Justin Shaju, Sandesh Chetri, Ashok Bishnoi, Varun Prasath, Aaftab Khan, Amar Sharma

