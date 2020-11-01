Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed's Fifer Helps Pakistan Bowl Zimbabwe Out for 206

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed took a maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan skittled Zimbabwe for 206 in the second day-night international in Rawalpindi on Sunday. The 30-year-old finished with 5-40 as Zimbabwe -- who won the toss and opted to bat -- lost their way from a well-set 3-120 after the halfway mark and were bowled out in 45.1 overs. Left-hander Sean Williams, who top-scored with a 70-ball 75 and Brendan Taylor (36) were repairing the innings from 59-3 during a fourth-wicket stand of 61 before Ahmed struck.

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed took a maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan skittled Zimbabwe for 206 in the second day-night international in Rawalpindi on Sunday. The 30-year-old finished with 5-40 as Zimbabwe -- who won the toss and opted to bat -- lost their way from a well-set 3-120 after the halfway mark and were bowled out in 45.1 overs. Left-hander Sean Williams, who top-scored with a 70-ball 75 and Brendan Taylor (36) were repairing the innings from 59-3 during a fourth-wicket stand of 61 before Ahmed struck.

Ahmed, who had only one wicket from his previous five ODIs, had Taylor caught off a miscued sweep at the boundary to start the slide, which saw tourists lose their last seven wickets for 86 runs. Taylor, who made a fighting 112 in Zimbabwe's 26-run defeat in the first match here on Friday, hit two sixes and three boundaries in his 45-ball knock.

Ahmed then removed Wesley Madhevere (10), Sikandar Raza (two) and Tendai Chisoro (seven) to leave Zimbabwe struggling at 150-7. Williams, who completed his 32nd 50 off 47 balls, holed out to Ahmed at long-off, to end his lone fight. He smashed 10 boundaries and a six. The three-match series is part of the One-Day Super League, the first qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup.

It was a rare off day for Shaheen Afridi, who did not return with a wicket. Even though he was economical, and gave away only 36 runs in 10 overs, he couldn't continue his wicket-taking spree of first match, where he bagged a fifer.

Pakistan handed ODI debuts to batsman Haider Ali and paceman Musa Khan in two changes from the first game while Zimbabwe kept an unchanged eleven.