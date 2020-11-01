- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended120/7(20.0) RR 6
Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed's Fifer Helps Pakistan Bowl Zimbabwe Out for 206
Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed took a maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan skittled Zimbabwe for 206 in the second day-night international in Rawalpindi on Sunday. The 30-year-old finished with 5-40 as Zimbabwe -- who won the toss and opted to bat -- lost their way from a well-set 3-120 after the halfway mark and were bowled out in 45.1 overs. Left-hander Sean Williams, who top-scored with a 70-ball 75 and Brendan Taylor (36) were repairing the innings from 59-3 during a fourth-wicket stand of 61 before Ahmed struck.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 1, 2020, 5:14 PM IST
Ahmed, who had only one wicket from his previous five ODIs, had Taylor caught off a miscued sweep at the boundary to start the slide, which saw tourists lose their last seven wickets for 86 runs. Taylor, who made a fighting 112 in Zimbabwe's 26-run defeat in the first match here on Friday, hit two sixes and three boundaries in his 45-ball knock.
Ahmed then removed Wesley Madhevere (10), Sikandar Raza (two) and Tendai Chisoro (seven) to leave Zimbabwe struggling at 150-7. Williams, who completed his 32nd 50 off 47 balls, holed out to Ahmed at long-off, to end his lone fight. He smashed 10 boundaries and a six. The three-match series is part of the One-Day Super League, the first qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup.
It was a rare off day for Shaheen Afridi, who did not return with a wicket. Even though he was economical, and gave away only 36 runs in 10 overs, he couldn't continue his wicket-taking spree of first match, where he bagged a fifer.
Pakistan handed ODI debuts to batsman Haider Ali and paceman Musa Khan in two changes from the first game while Zimbabwe kept an unchanged eleven.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
