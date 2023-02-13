Official Poster For Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Revealed

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is all set to resume after a gap of three years. The official poster of the CCL 2023 has now been revealed, with some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars featuring in the tournament. Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of the CCL, can be seen in the official poster, along with big names like Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and Manoj Tiwari. The next season of CCL will feature eight teams from different parts of India giving it a pan-India presence. The new season of the showpiece event has been named CCL Reloaded. It will begin on February 18.

The Celebrity Cricket League is the perfect combination of cricket and cinema, two of the biggest entertainment drivers in the nation. This union of the on-screen superstars and one of India’s most beloved sports is the perfect recipe for an entertaining affair. The Zee Network has bagged the streaming rights of this much-anticipated event.

Eight participating teams- Mumbai Heroes, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers and Punjab De Sher- will face each other in the league stage. A total of 16 matches will be played at the group stage. After the completion of the group-stage fixtures, the top-four sides will qualify for the semi-finals. The two semi-final games will be played on March 18 in Hyderabad. The summit clash will take place in Hyderabad a day later. The CCL will be played in the T10 format.

A total of 19 games will be played in the next edition of the CCL, across six different cities with teams vying for the coveted trophy. The matches will take place in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Chennai, Kochi, and Raipur.

The Mumbai Heroes are the defending champions. They had won the title in 2019. The inaugural edition of the CCL took place in 2011. Four teams- Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Mumbai Heroes, and Karnataka Bulldozers, had taken part in the inaugural season of the CCL. Chennai Rhinos were the champions of the opening season. They had defeated Karnataka Bulldozers in the final to lift the trophy in the first season.

—

Get the latest Cricket News here