Oh Rohit Sharma! Trent Boult Enjoys Batting in Nets as ICC Compares His Shot to Indian Skipper's | WATCH

New Zealand started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high with a massive 89-run win over Australia in the Group 1 clash. It was New Zealand’s first win against Australia in Australia in any format since 2011. Opener Devon Conway played a match-winning knock of 92 runs* off 58 balls, while the bowlers put up a collective show.

New Zealand posted 200-3 on the scoreboard after they were asked to bat first, while the hosts were skittled for just 111 in the 18th over. The win once again proved that the Blackcaps are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year despite not many people choosing them as their favourites before the start of the tournament.

They will next face Afghanistan on Wednesday at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Before their second match, premier pacer Trent Boult was seen batting at the nets as ICC posted a video of him on their Instagram account. Boult was seen playing different shots as the ICC even compared him to Rohit Sharma on one occasion.

Boult is a vital cog in New Zealand’s armoury as he has done well for them consistently well in the past decade in the mega ICC events. He has formed a lethal bowling partnership with Tim Southee with the new ball. New Zealand will need the two pacers at their best versions in the ongoing T20 World Cup to lift the cup.

Recently, Southee opened up on his camaraderie with the left-arm pacer.

“We go back a long way to under-age group cricket. We have played for the same domestic side, U19s, and then through here for the last ten years or so, bowling in all three formats for New Zealand. We know each other pretty well, have a pretty good friendship as well, not only as a cricketer but as a person, that helps as well. The whole right arm-left arm combination, we complement each other pretty well. It’s been nice to have someone you know at the other end and get to understand what you are trying to work towards as well,” Southee said.

