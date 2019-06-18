Old Trafford ODI Records: England Batsmen Set to Make Merry Over Afghanistan

Old Trafford, in Manchester, is one of the oldest and most historic venues in cricket. It hosted its first Test – between England and Australia – in 1884 and made its ODI debut, again featuring the same countries in 1972 – this was the second ODI in history.
Overall, Manchester has hosted 48 ODIs including the clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing 2019 World Cup on Sunday, 16th June. England will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI Manchester will host in the tournament.
Old Trafford had been a tough ground for the batsmen - the average score batting first here was just 216 – before India smashed 336 for 5 against Pakistan on Sunday – the highest team total at the venue.
Overall, there have only been four 300-plus team scores at the venue with the next highest being Sri Lanka’s 318 for 7 against England in 2006. The lowest score at the venue is Canada’s 45 against England in the 1979 World Cup.
England’s 132-run win over Pakistan in 1978 is the biggest margin of victory (in terms of number of runs) at Manchester. Graham Gooch aggregated 405 runs at Old Trafford – the maximum at the venue though it was Viv Richards who had the most outstanding record here – he scored 284 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 142 and strike rate of 97.93.
His unbeaten 189 against England in 1984 – amongst the best ODI innings in the format’s history – is the highest score at the venue. Just for perspective only two other West Indian batsmen reached double-figures in the innings. Richard’s scored 69.48% of the West Indian total of 272 for 9 – it is the highest percentage of team runs scored by a batsman in a completed innings.
Rohit Sharma’s magnificent 140 off just 113 deliveries against Pakistan in this World Cup is the 13th hundred at Old Trafford in ODI cricket. Saeed Anwar and Wajahatullah Wasti put together 194 for the opening wicket against New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup semi-final clash here at Old Trafford – it is the highest partnership at the venue.
Bob Willis has taken the highest number of wickets at Manchester – 15 in 9 matches at 17.13 apiece. There have been five 5-wicket hauls at Old Trafford with Glenn McGrath’s 5-14 in 8.4 overs against the West Indies in the 1999 World Cup the best bowling figures at the venue.
Old Trafford ODI Records: England Batsmen Set to Make Merry Over Afghanistan
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019
AFG v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings