Old Trafford Pitch Report: Flat Pitch to Greet India and West Indies

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
Old Trafford Pitch Report: Flat Pitch to Greet India and West Indies

A sea of blue is to take over the stadium as India will face the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 27). This will be the fourth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.

All the matches here have been high scoring so far which suggests it’s a batting track. With the weather at Manchester expected to be bright, batsmen will relish the conditions.

In all three games at Old Trafford so far, team batting first has won the game. While India defeated Pakistan at the same ground, West Indies faced New Zealand here on Saturday. Hence, both teams are aware of the conditions.

The Men in Blue boast of quality batsmen like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their line-up. Meanwhile, the West Indies too possess power hitters in excess. Hence, it is going to be an exciting contest.

While India has been dented with injuries to key players, West Indies have been hurt following their nail biting loss against the Kiwis that has put their World Cup campaign in jeopardy.

icc world cup 2019IndiaOld Trafford Pitch ReportWest Indies

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more