Old Trafford Pitch Report: India & Pakistan Face Off in Bowler-friendly Conditions

Virat Kohli will have history on his side when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in an ICC World Cup 2019 blockbuster on Sunday - a clash that is always more than just a game of cricket.
Old Trafford, home of Lancashire County Cricket Club, will be the venue for the most-watched fixture in international cricket on June 16.
It will also be the busiest venue at of the tournament as it will play host to a grand total of six games, including a semi-final.
Pitch conditions for the ground were usually seen as bowler friendly but the modern-day pitch will have something in it for everyone.
There could, however, be some extra assistance for the bowlers since overcast conditions are expected for the day.
The ground itself is no stranger to World Cup cricket as matches in the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament were played in the iconic venue.
The ground itself is the second oldest Test venue in England, hosting Tests since 1884, and recently renamed their Pavilion End the ‘James Anderson End’ after England’s leading Test wicket-taker.
India beat Pakistan in their most recent encounter at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.
But at least Pakistan can look back for inspiration to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, when they thumped their fierce rivals by 180 runs.
The two teams have played each other in 131 ODI games, with Pakistan having a clear edge with 73 wins, despite their poor record against India at World Cups - they have never won a single game against India in the tournament.
