Olivier Targets England Test Cap After Signing Kolpak Deal

“I accept that my Test career is over for South Africa,” Olivier told the Daily Mail. “But if I do well, hopefully in the future, I can play for England. You always need to put your mind to certain goals.
"Maybe people will think it's unrealistic but for me, if I really do well, you never know. I can't tell you what will happen in the future. All I can do, as of now, is control what I am doing this season and give 100 per cent every game."
Touted as the next big thing to come out of South Africa after the pacer was adjudged the Player of the Series against Pakistan recently, Olivier shocked the cricketing world by relinquishing a spot in the national side for a reportedly more lucrative deal with Yorkshire. While the figures have not been revealed, Olivier is reportedly expected to receive three times the salary he was getting while contracted with CSA.
Olivier admitted that not everyone would understand his decision to relocate but insisted it was made to provide his family a better future.
“It was just the best decision to make,” he said. “For me and my family, relocating is the best decision for our future.
“I realise some people will understand and some people won’t, but it doesn’t really faze me what they think. At the end of the day, it’s about what I want to do. I want to see things going forward, and I feel like my cricket will improve playing county cricket.”
The 26-year-old pacer further said that all his focus now will be to do well for Yorkshire hoping it can be a stepping stone to bigger things such as earning an England cap.
"I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and if you just concentrate on doing well that will take care of itself. I don't think too far ahead. Yes, it will be a goal to play for England one day and it would be amazing but for now my pure focus is on Yorkshire and just doing well for them."
First Published: March 20, 2019, 5:57 PM IST