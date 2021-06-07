Ollie Robinson Suspended From All International Cricket For Historic Racist, Sexist posts

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from “all international cricket” after historical racist and sexist tweets came to light earlier this week when he made his test debut against New Zealand, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Robinson, 27, was the pick of England’s bowlers in the drawn test with seven wickets in the match and had released a statement on Wednesday apologising for his “thoughtless and irresponsible” tweets.

“England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” the ECB said in a statement.

“He will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.”

The 27-year-old Robinson apologised to England teammates in the dressing room while accepting he’s made a mistake. “In our dressing room we had to support him. It was a tough day for him yesterday (Wednesday). He had to say sorry to the dressing room and sorry to the world. From that perspective it was very hard for him, but he knows he’s made a mistake,” Thorpe said.

On the field, Robinson gave a good account of himself with four wickets and in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand currently underway at the Lord’s. “He showed good character and he had to be resilient. We were really pleased. His level of performance was exceptional,” Thorpe said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Robinson for having performed the way despite the “huge pressure” of the controversy.

“I don’t think it’s the last we will see of Ollie Robinson,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special. “Yes, he’s made a big, big mistake. He’s apologised in front of the team and read out a statement on television. He was under a huge amount of pressure. In terms of the way he reacted, under that spotlight, it shows that he’s got a bit about him.”

