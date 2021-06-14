Ollie Robinson to Return to Action With Sussex Second Team

England paceman Ollie Robinson, who decided to take a break from cricket after his offensive Twitter posts from several years ago came to light this month, will play for Sussex’s second team in Twenty20 games against Hampshire on Tuesday, his county said.

Robinson said on Thursday he would take a break to spend time with his family and missed Sussex’s Vitality Blast games against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The 27-year-old was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation after his social media posts resurfaced on his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s two weeks ago.

Robinson apologised “unreservedly" for being “thoughtless and irresponsible" at the time of posting the tweets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday it will review players’ social media to address past issues and remind them of their responsibilities.

“The board agreed to the executive’s recommendation for a social media review to address any historical issues, remind individuals of their personal responsibilities going forward, and help them learn lessons along the way."

“The board was clear that this process would not prevent further disciplinary action in the future, should that be required, under the applicable processes, but it is hoped that the game can emerge from this difficult period stronger and determined to be more inclusive and welcoming to all," the statement said.

“The board is assured that the right processes are in place to make judgements on suspensions and disciplinary actions under player employment contracts."

(Reuters inputs)

