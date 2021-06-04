Ollie Robinson Twitter Fiasco: England Could Start Reviewing Social Media History of Future Players to Avoid a Repeat

NThe memory of the day that Ollie Robinson should have remembered fondly has somewhat been tainted after his old racist and sexist tweets came into the limelight. On Wednesday, Robinson made his England Test debut but the talk was around the nature of his old tweets rather than what he did on the field.

Having learned a bitter lesson. England batting coach Graham Thorpe said a review of social media history of future players could become a norm so as to avoid a repeat of the Robinson twitter controversy.

“It’s clearly something that might need to be looked at so that a day like yesterday doesn’t happen,” Thorpe was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The 27-year-old Robinson apologised to England teammates in the dressing room while accepting he’s made a mistake. “In our dressing room we had to support him. It was a tough day for him yesterday (Wednesday). He had to say sorry to the dressing room and sorry to the world. From that perspective it was very hard for him, but he knows he’s made a mistake,” Thorpe said.

On the field, Robinson gave a good account of himself with four wickets and in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand currently underway at the Lord’s. “He showed good character and he had to be resilient. We were really pleased. His level of performance was exceptional,” Thorpe said.

Robinson expressed regrets for his actions, saying he felt ashamed for having made such remarks. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks,” he said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Robinson for having performed the way despite the “huge pressure” of the controversy.

“I don’t think it’s the last we will see of Ollie Robinson,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special. “Yes, he’s made a big, big mistake. He’s apologised in front of the team and read out a statement on television. He was under a huge amount of pressure. In terms of the way he reacted, under that spotlight, it shows that he’s got a bit about him.”

