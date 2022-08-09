Om Shanti, Rudi Koertzen: Virender Sehwag Leads Cricket Fraternity In Expressing Condolences

One of the most recognized umpires in world cricket, South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen died after a head-on collision on Tuesday morning. He was traveling to his home in Capetown after a round of golf when he died on spot in a head-on collision with another car, reported a local news outlet.

Meanwhile, the moment news broke on Twitter several prominent personalities including journalists and cricketers expressed their condolences. Among them was former India cricketer Virender Sehwag who shared a special relationship with the umpire.

And enquired about it from me. I gifted him and he was so grateful . A gentleman and a very wonderful person. Will miss you Rudi. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/gdSHGOoYg8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 9, 2022

Sad to hear of the death of former umpire Rudi Koertzen, possessor of the slowest trigger in cricket, remover of the bails at the Oval in 2005 that signalled England’s epic Ashes victory and a thoroughly nice man. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) August 9, 2022

To the man who turned heads with a move of his finger! So long, Rudi!😔 pic.twitter.com/kO0yiRlIlQ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 9, 2022

The South African team will be wearing black armbands on the sad news that umpire Rudy Koertzen passed away #EngvSA — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) August 9, 2022

South Africa will be wearing black armbands, in honour of the umpire Rudi Koertzen, who apparently has died, which is sad news — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 9, 2022

Tragic news of the sudden passing away of Rudi Koertzen. He was a gifted individual and one of the finest umpires the game has witnessed, known for his sharp decision making abilities. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers 🙏🏻 #RudiKoertzen pic.twitter.com/9mV1V09F7a — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 9, 2022

Your childhood as a cricket fan would be incomplete if you hadn't imitated Rudi Koertzen's slow finger raise 💙 Rest in peace, Rudi. pic.twitter.com/HHXxmmN3rQ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 9, 2022

Have just heard tragic news out of South Africa that former ICC Test Umpire, Rudi Koertzen, has died in a car accident, aged 73. Rudi was such a personality in the game and an outstanding umpire. Thoughts with Rudi's family right now. RIP Rudi Koertzen. — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) August 9, 2022

A cricket enthusiast since his youth, he played league cricket while working as a clerk for South African Railways. He became an umpire in 1981 and eleven years later made his umpiring debut in a match involving India and South Africa at Port Elizabeth.

Furthermore, he also stood in a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s and singled out standing in the opening match of the 1999 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka as his most fondest memory.

All in all, he officiated 331 matches in International cricket with last Test match being Australia vs Pakistan that took place in 2010 at Lord’s.

