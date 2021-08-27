Oman Beat Mumbai By Three Wickets in Final T20, Win Series 2-1

Hosts Oman defeated Indian domestic giants Mumbai by three wickets in the third and final T20 here on Friday to win the series 2-1.

While Oman had won the lung-opener, Mumbai had bounced back and levelled the series after winning the second match.

On Friday, after being put into bat, Oman bowlers led by spinner Aaqib Illyas (3/22) dished out a spectacular show and restricted them to 135/7 in their 20 overs.

For Mumbai, opener Aakarshit Gomel top-scored with 34. The Oman bowlers kept making inroads even as one-drop Sujit Nayak (25), Chinmay Sutar (19), and Hardik Tamore (16) failed to convert their starts into big scores.

The lower-middle order also did not make any significant contributions.

Oman was off to a brisk start as openers IIlyas (17) and Jatindersingh Singh (46 off 28 balls; 3×5; 5×6) added 51 runs.

However, after Illyas was dismissed, Mumbai picked four quick wickets as Oman slumped to 96/5. It soon became 112/7 as Mumbai sniffed victory.

But Sandeep Goud (20 not out) and Kaleemullah Kaleemullah (9 not out) had other plans as they added 24 runs for the eight wicket to see their team through with a ball to spare.

