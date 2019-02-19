Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland in One-day Game

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 19, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland in One-day Game

(Image: Twitter/ICC)

Loading...
Oman stumbled to a new low as they were bundled out for 24 in a List A match against Scotland at the Al-Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Khawar Ali (15) was the only player who managed to reach double-digit score, as five Oman batsmen were out for naught. This was the fourth-lowest total in List A cricket.

Put into bat first, Oman were 8/4 at one stage. Post that Ali tried to wage a lone battle, with wickets tumbling at the other end. After his departure though, rest of the batsmen could register only two more runs to the total.



For Scotland, Adrian Neill and Ruaidhri Smith bagged 4/7 each to rattle Oman. In response, Scotland chased down the target in just 20 balls and registered a thumping 10-wicket win.

Tab4

For the second time in history, Oman has been bowled out for less than 45 in List A cricket.

Back in 2005 they were dismissed for 41, in July 2005, during a Champions Trophy match against Papua New Guinea.
omanoman 24oman vs scotland
First Published: February 19, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...