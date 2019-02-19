Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland in One-day Game

Loading...
Put into bat first, Oman were 8/4 at one stage. Post that Ali tried to wage a lone battle, with wickets tumbling at the other end. After his departure though, rest of the batsmen could register only two more runs to the total.
Just waking up, Scotland fans?— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) February 19, 2019
Here's the long and short on our win over Oman:
✔️ We bowled them out for 24 in 17.1 overs. We chased it down in 3.2 overs, with 280 balls remaining.#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/je2Zt8r81F
For Scotland, Adrian Neill and Ruaidhri Smith bagged 4/7 each to rattle Oman. In response, Scotland chased down the target in just 20 balls and registered a thumping 10-wicket win.
For the second time in history, Oman has been bowled out for less than 45 in List A cricket.
Back in 2005 they were dismissed for 41, in July 2005, during a Champions Trophy match against Papua New Guinea.
