Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Place Play off: SCO VS OMA

upcoming
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Dubai

31 Oct, 201915:40 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Christchurch HO

01 Nov, 201906:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Melbourne

01 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st Semi-Final: IRE VS NED

upcoming
IRE IRE
NED NED

Dubai

01 Nov, 201915:40 IST

Oman, Scotland Grab Final Two Spots at 2020 T20 World Cup

It was also Scotland's second-biggest victory in their T20 international history.

AFP |October 31, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
Oman, Scotland Grab Final Two Spots at 2020 T20 World Cup

Oman defeated Hong Kong by just 12 runs on Wednesday in a do-or-die T20 World Cup qualifier to reach the finals in Australia along with Scotland who thrashed United Arab Emirates by 90 runs.

Oman and Scotland join Namibia, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Ireland, who had already booked their places in the 2020 showpiece but are still competing for the winner's trophy in UAE.

Chasing just 135 to win, Hong Kong collapsed to 18-5 with left-arm seamer Bilal Khan taking three of the wickets to fall on his way to match figures of 4-23.

Scott McKechnie, who top scored with 44 off 46 balls, helped steady the ship with a partnership of 52 for the sixth wicket with Haroon Arshad (20) but Hong Kong struggled to get the ball away in the tough, heavy conditions and finished on 122-9.

Oman had also found it hard going, slipping to 42-6 by the end of the ninth over.

However, they were indebted to opener Jatinder Singh, who carried his bat for 67 with seven boundaries and a six, as well as tail-enders Aamir Kaleem (17) and Naseem Khushi (26 off just nine balls) to take them to a defendable target.

"We've had early mornings, we've sweated a lot, and this is our reward," said Jatinder.

"Bilal was lethal today, he was unplayable, getting the yorkers right, bang on target. He was marvellous."

Munsey Propels Scotland

Earlier, George Munsey belted 65 as Scotland made 198 before UAE were all out for 108, with nine balls left.

Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif took three wickets for the Scots.

Scotland had struggled in group play and finished only fourth in their seven-team group.

"Not gone our way on this trip but nice to get over the line in the must-win game," said opening batsman Munsey.

Hosts UAE, whose squad had been diminished by the suspension of four players after corruption investigations, only narrowly missed an automatic World Cup berth when they finished third in their group on net run rate.

"We turned up when we were pushed into a corner," said captain Ahmed Raza

Scotland won the toss, batted first and quickly went on the attack. Skipper Kyle Coetzer hit two fours in the second over. Munsey struck two reverse sweep sixes and a four in the third.

By the time Coetzer was out for 34 in the 12th over, Scotland were on 87. The assault continued as the new batsman, Michael Leask smashed a six off the second ball he faced.

Munsey made 65, hitting five of Scotland's nine sixes.

"It's always nice to score runs for the boys as a collective batting unit I thought we were brilliant," Munsey said.

UAE lost their first wicket with the score on four in the first over.

Their best hope went in the eighth over when top scorer Rameez Shazhad went for a brisk 34 in the ninth over, caught by Munsey off Watt.

The T20 World Cup takes place in Australia from October 18 to November 15 next year.

hong kongICC T20 World Cup QualifiersomanscotlandUAE

Related stories

Netherlands Thrash UAE to Secure 2020 T20 World Cup Berth
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 8:53 PM IST

Netherlands Thrash UAE to Secure 2020 T20 World Cup Berth

Emotions Spill Over as Papua New Guinea Qualify for T20 World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | October 28, 2019, 12:30 PM IST

Emotions Spill Over as Papua New Guinea Qualify for T20 World Cup

‘Everybody is Let Down’: UAE Captain Mohammed Naveed on ICC Corruption Charge
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:40 PM IST

‘Everybody is Let Down’: UAE Captain Mohammed Naveed on ICC Corruption Charge

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019

OMA v SCO
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

SL v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NED v IRE
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more