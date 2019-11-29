Ombudsman Allows Rajat Sharma to Quit as DDCA President
The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday accepted senior journalist Rajat Sharma's resignation from the position of DDCA President, nearly a fortnight after putting a stay on it.
