Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

302/1 (73.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday accepted senior journalist Rajat Sharma's resignation from the position of DDCA President, nearly a fortnight after putting a stay on it.

PTI |November 29, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
Ombudsman Allows Rajat Sharma to Quit as DDCA President

New Delhi: The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday accepted senior journalist Rajat Sharma's resignation from the position of DDCA President, nearly a fortnight after putting a stay on it.

Sharma had resigned on November 16, citing "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation." His resignation was stayed by Ahmed a day later but has finally been accepted after a fresh request from the media personality.

"I wrote to him in the morning and told him to relieve me of my responsibilities," Sharma told PTI.

In his letter to Ahmed, Sharma stated that he could not continue in an organisation, which is in a "chaotic" state.

"I resigned on November 16 from post of President DDCA for the reasons stated in the letter. I however continued to honour the directions of the ombudsman and later reiterated by the High Court. However, the situation in DDCA is completely chaotic and I find it impossible to continue any further as President," he wrote.

Sharma's nearly 20-month tenure was a tumultuous one marred by public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara, who enjoys a fair amount of support base in the organisation.

Tihara won the DDCA elections contesting for Sharma's group but had a fallout with the president within a few weeks on various cricket and administration-related issues. It included allegations that Tihara tried to control recruitment process in the DDCA without following protocol.

Tihara was then suspended by the executive committee on disciplinary grounds which he subsequently challenged in the Delhi High Court.

"I find it impossible to work with people who have no respect for the Ombudsman or the High Court or the constitution," Sharma wrote in his letter to Ahmed.

Within hours of Sharma's resignation on November 16, CEO Ravi Chopra also put in his papers.

The two-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sunil Valson and Yashpal Sharma, too tendered resignation.

A day later, Ahmed ordered Sharma to continue and stopped suspended general secretary Tihara's reinstatement.

"It is clear that Rajat sharma has expressed his desire not to continue as President of DDCA. This entire controversy surrounding his resignation does not survive any more," Ahmed said on Friday.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
