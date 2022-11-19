OMN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022, November 19, 9:30 PM IST

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Oman and Bahrain: Oman will be playing a do-or-die match as they clash with Bahrain on Saturday in the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 tournament. The team’s qualification chances are hanging by a thread. They are currently occupying third place in the points tally with two wins and as many losses.

Oman need to win both their coming group games to play the final. The team will have momentum on their side. They defeated Saudi Arabia in their most recent game by seven wickets. It was a brilliant bowling performance by Oman as Saudi Arabia were restricted to only 114 runs in 20 overs.

Bahrain, on the other hand, are second in the standings with three wins and one loss. They are on a three-match winning streak. In their last game, the team hammered Canada by eight wickets. They need to win one of their remaining two fixtures to confirm a place in the final.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Bahrain, here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs BAH Telecast

Oman vs Bahrain game will not be telecast in India.

OMN vs BAH Live Streaming

OMN vs BAH game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs BAH Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 PM IST on November 19, Saturday.

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain - Kashyap Prajapati

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umer Imtiaz Toor, Naseem Khushi

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Haider Ali Butt, Kashyap Prajapati, Imran Javed Anwar

All-rounders: Sikander Billah, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Sachin Kumar, Kaleemullah

OMN vs BAH Probable XIs:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan

Bahrain: Sikander Billah, Shahid Mahmood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Haider Ali Butt, Sachin Kumar, Sarfaraz Ali (c), David Mathias, Imran Javed Anwar, Abdul Majeed Malik, Umer Imtiaz Toor

