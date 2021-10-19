OMN vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction And Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Match

OMN vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Oman and Bangladesh: The sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will see Oman locking horns with Bangladesh. The fixture between the two group B teams is scheduled to be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground on October 19, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST. Oman will be high on confidence while coming into the Tuesday encounter while Bangladesh will be desperate to make amends.

Oman collected two crucial points on Sunday as they defeated PNG by ten wickets. It was a class performance by the Zeeshan Maqsood-led team as they gave no chance to PNG to have an upper hand in the game. Batting first, Papua ended up with just 129 runs and Oman comfortably chased the target within 14 overs without losing any wicket.

The team will act as a major morale-booster for Oman and they will be eager to continue their fine run in the competition. Bangladesh, on the other hand, was met with disappointment and frustration as they were handed a defeat by Scotland in their first match.

It was a close contest but in the end, Scotland held their nerves to register a six-wicket victory. The defeat should act as a wake-up call for the Mahmudullah-led side as they can’t afford another loss in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs BAN Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for Oman vs Bangladesh match in India.

OMN vs BAN Live Streaming

Disney+ Hotstar app will stream Oman vs Bangladesh match live in India.

OMN vs BAN Match Details

The sixth Group B contest will be played between Oman and Bangladesh at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground on October 19, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

OMN vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aqib Ilyas

Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Musfiqur Rahim

Batters: Liton Das, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kaleemullah

OMN vs BAN Probable XIs

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Musfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain

