OMN vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Desert Cup T20I Series 2022, November 16, 9:30 PM IST

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 between Oman and Canada: Canada will be eager to continue their unbeaten ride in the Desert Cup T20I Series 2022 when they take on Oman on Wednesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Canada are atop the points table with two wins from as many games. They defeated Bahrain in their opening match by four wickets. Aaron Johnson was the star performer for the team as they chased the score of 196 runs within 19.2 overs. Canada continued their exploits against Saudi Arabia as well by recording a victory by 66 runs. The bowlers won the game for the team as they restricted the opposition to a low score of 128 runs.

Speaking of Oman, they also looked brilliant in their first match against Saudi Arabia. Chasing the score of 87 runs, the team scored a victory in less than 11 overs. However, they lost their second game to Bahrain following a poor batting performance. Batting first, Oman scored only 134 runs.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Canada, here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs CAN Telecast

The Oman vs Canada game will not be telecast in India.

OMN vs CAN Live Streaming

The OMN vs CAN game will be streamed live on FanCode.

OMN vs CAN Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on November 16, Wednesday.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Akhil Kumar

Vice-Captain - Kashyap Prajapati

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naseem Khushi

Batters: Akhil Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aaron Johnson

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Bilal Khan, Salman Nazar

OMN vs CAN Probable XIs

Oman: Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood©, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Rafiullah, Naseem Khushi(wk), Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan

Canada: Rayyan Pathan, Aaron Johnson, Bhupinder Singh, Akhil Kumar, Harsh Thaker, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, Salman Nazar, Udaybir Walia, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar (c)

