OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Mumbai tour of Oman, August 29, 10:00 am IST

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Oman and Mumbai Mumbai tour of Oman:Oman will lock horns with Mumbai on Sunday, August 29 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. The outing will commence from 10:00 am IST. The two sides have won one match each, so the winner of this match will be the one leading the series. In the second outing, Mumbaibeat Oman by 18 runs, while in the third, Oman defeated Mumbai by three wickets.

Mumbai’s Aakarshit Gomel and Sujit Nayak are expected to give a better batting performance in the upcoming fixture. In the match they lost against Oman, Aakarshit scored 34 runs from 29 balls, while Sujit managed 25 runs from 20 balls. The Mumbai team in the previous match totalled a score of 135 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Oman’s opening batsmen Jatinder Singh almost scored a half century for the team in less than 30 balls.

All details you need to know about Oman and Mumbai match:

OMN vs MUM Telecast

Oman vs Mumbai match will not be televised in India.

OMN vs MUM Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed at the Fancode app or website.

OMN vs MUM Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 29 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. The game will start at 10:00 am IST.

OMN vs MUM captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mohit Avasthi

Vice-Captain: Muhammed Naseem Kushi

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Muhammed Naseem Kushi, Hardik Tamore

Batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jatindersingh Singh, Aakarshit Gomel, Sandeep Goud

All-rounders – Zeeshan Maqsood, Shashank Attarde

Bowlers – Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Mohit Avasthi

OMN vs MUM Probable XIs:

Oman: Ayaan Khan, Muhammed Naseem Kushi, Bilal Khan, Jatindersingh Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aaqib Illyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah,

Mumbai: Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Deepak Shetty, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Sujit Naik, Aakash Parakar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arman Jaffer, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore

