OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20 match, August 26, 3:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: OMN vs MUM dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 2nd T20 between Oman and Mumbai August 26, 3:30 PM IST

Oman vs Mumbai Dream11, OMN vs MUM Dream11 Latest Update, OMN vs MUM Dream11 Win, OMN vs MUM Dream11 App, OMN vs MUM Dream11 2021, OMN vs MUM Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, OMN vs MUM Dream11 Live Streaming

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20 between Oman and Mumbai:

Oman and Mumbai are all set to square off against each other in the second T20 of the three-match series. The much-fancied match will be played on August 26, Thursday at 3:30 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Oman got off to a dream start in the three-match series as they secured a win in the first match by two wickets. Oman delivered an all-round performance to script a convincing win in the first match. Batting first, Mumbai batters delivered a below-average performance as they could score just 131 runs in their 20 overs.

Aakarshit Gomel was the top scorer for Mumbai with his knock of 33 runs. Chasing 132, Oman completed the target within 19 overs to take a lead in the series by 1-0. Mumbai will be looking for redemption in the second match as losing the game on Thursday means losing the series.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs MUM Telecast

The Oman vs Mumbai match will not be broadcasted in India.

OMN vs MUM Live Streaming

The match between OMN vs MUM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs MUM Match Details

The 2nd T20 between Oman and Mumbai will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on August 26, Thursday at 3:30 PM IST.

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aakarshit Gomel

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hardik Tamore, Muhammed Naseem Kushi

Batsmen: Aakarshit Gomel, Sandeep Goud, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jatindersingh Singh

All-rounders: Shashank Attarde, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan

OMN vs MUM Probable XIs:

Oman: Aaqib Illyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Ayaan Khan, Muhammed Naseem Kushi, Bilal Khan, Jatindersingh Singh, Shoaib Khan

Mumbai: Sujit Naik, Aakash Parakar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arman Jaffer, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Deepak Shetty, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan,

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here