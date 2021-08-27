OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd T20 match, August 27, 3:30 PM IST

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20 between Oman and Mumbai:

Oman will square off against Mumbai in the third and final of the three-match T20 series, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday, August 27. The much-fancied match will start at 3:30 PM.

Hosts Oman got off to a dream start as they beat the visiting side by two wickets in the series opener. They first restricted Mumbai to a mere total of 131/9 in the allotted 20 overs before chasing the target with more than an over to spare and take a 1-0 lead.

Mumbai put up a superior performance with the bat in the second game. A superb half-century from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a good start as the team posted 162-runs batting first in the second T20. The home team were on track until a spirited bowling by Shams Mulani (3/12), Sujit Naik (2/10) and Aman Khan (1/9) restricted their chase to 144. The visitors won the match by 18 runs and levelled the series 1-1.

Heading into the deciding encounter, Mumbai riding high on confidence will look for positive finish. Whereas, Oman after a brief dip in form look to make a strong comeback to seal the deal.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs MUM Telecast

The Oman vs Mumbai match will not be broadcasted in India.

OMN vs MUM Live Streaming

The match between OMN vs MUM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs MUM Match Details

The 3rd T20 between Oman and Mumbai will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday, August 27, at 3:30 PM IST.

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaqib Illyas

Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hardik Tamore

Batsmen: Jatindersingh Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aman Khan

All-rounders: Aaqib Illyas, Shams Mulani, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Sairaj Patil

OMN vs MUM Probable XIs:

Oman: Jatindersingh Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aaqib Illyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mehran Khan, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Muhammed Naseem Khushi (WK), Sufyan Mehmood, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Shams Mulani (C), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sujit Naik, Aakash Parakar, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here