OMN vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Mumbai tour of Oman 2021, 4th one-day match, September 3 10:00 AM IST

OMN vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Mumbai tour of Oman 2021 4th one-day match between Oman vs Mumbai: Oman will lock horns with Mumbai in the fourth and final one-day match on Friday, September 3. The game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) and commence at 10:00 am (IST).

Mumbai started their tour of Oman on a disappointing note as they lost the T20 series 2-1. However, they started this four-match one-day series by comprehensively winning the first two games. They won the first one-day by four wickets, before hammering the hosts to win the second game by a mammoth 231 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. However, Oman made a sensational comeback in the third one-day and won the match by two-wickets in a nail-biter finish on Thursday.

On Friday, when both teams will be up against each other once again in the final match of the one-day series. Oman will look to level the series by winning the fourth encounter, whereas, Mumbai will hope to win the match and seal the series 3-1.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Mumbai; here is everything you want to know:

OMN vs MUN Telecast

The match between OMN vs MUN is not televised in India.

OMN vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between OMN vs MUN can be live streamed on the FanCode app.

OMN vs MUN Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, September 3 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat. The OMN vs MUN game will start at 10:00 AM IST.

OMN vs MUN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: Ayaan Khan

OMN vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Hardik Tamore

Batsmen: Armaan Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar

All-rounders: Khawar-Ali, Aaqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Aman Khan, Muhammad Nadeem (VC), Mohit Awasthi

OMN vs MUN probable playing XI:

Oman: Khawar Ali (C), Suraj Kumar (WK), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap kumar Harishbhai, Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Mumbai: Shams Mulani (C), Hardik Tamore (WK), Armaan Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chinmay Sutar, Aman Hakim Khan, Sairaj Patil, Dhrumil Matkar, Shashank Attarde, Akash Parkar, Mohit Avasthi

